News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Mike Ashley apologises to UK government over ‘ill-judged’ virus response

Mike Ashley apologises to UK government over ‘ill-judged’ virus response
By Press Association
Friday, March 27, 2020 - 09:19 AM

Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley has apologised for “ill-judged and poorly timed” emails to the British government and poor communication with employees and the public in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an open letter, the majority owner of Frasers Group also said he has offered the company’s “entire fleet of lorries” to the NHS to help deliver medical supplies and equipment.

It comes after the businessman faced fierce criticism from MPs after he tried to claim Sports Direct was an essential operator for keeping the nation fit, before performing a U-turn and closing his stores.

Frasers Group – which rebranded from Sports Direct International last year – faced further scorn after its finance chief wrote a letter to Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove on Wednesday in an attempt to defend its position.

In the new letter, Mr Ashley said: “Our intentions were only to seek clarity from the British government as to whether we should keep some of our stores open; we would never have acted against their advice.

“In hindsight, our emails to the government were ill-judged and poorly timed, when they clearly had much greater pressures than ours to deal with.

“On top of this, our communications to our employees and the public on this was poor.

“To reiterate, I am deeply apologetic about the misunderstandings of the last few days. We will learn from this and will try not to make the same mistakes in the future.”

The Newcastle United owner said staff at the retail group are “working very hard to save our business” so that the company can continue on the high street once the virus passes.

He thanked the company’s employees and said he was “proud” of how the government, NHS and other key workers have handled the situation.

Frasers Group continues to trade online in the face of the pandemic, with workers continuing to process orders at the firm’s Shirebrook distribution centre.

READ MORE

US has most coronavirus cases in the world

More on this topic

Workers walk out of Co Tyrone plant in protest over social distancing measuresWorkers walk out of Co Tyrone plant in protest over social distancing measures

Rihanna donates personal protective equipment to New York medical staffRihanna donates personal protective equipment to New York medical staff

SouthDoc announces staff layoffs amid Covid-19 crisisSouthDoc announces staff layoffs amid Covid-19 crisis

Concrete action being taken over PPE supplies, says NI health ministerConcrete action being taken over PPE supplies, says NI health minister

coronavirusCovid-19Frasers GroupMike AshleySports DirectTOPIC: Coronavirus