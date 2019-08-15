News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Migrants stranded on boat off Italy while government rows over their fate

Migrants stranded on boat off Italy while government rows over their fate
By Press Association
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 12:07 PM

A Spanish aid boat with 147 rescued migrants aboard is anchored near a tiny southern Italian island while Italy’s interior and defence ministers row over their fate.

The ship entered Italian territorial waters after a court overruled a ban by right-wing Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini.

He responded by issuing a fresh decree banning the ship from docking on the island of Lampedusa to disembark the passengers, rescued two weeks earlier, but defence minister Elisabetta Trenta has refused to countersign it – saying she is “listening to my conscience”.

The Open Arms humanitarian boat has been allowed to enter Italian waters, but it not been allowed to dock (Elio Desiderio/ANSA Via AP)
The Open Arms humanitarian boat has been allowed to enter Italian waters, but it not been allowed to dock (Elio Desiderio/ANSA Via AP)

She added: “We can’t forget that behind the polemics of these days there are children and youths who suffered violence and every kind of abuse. Politics can’t lose humanity.”

The squabbling between Mr Salvini, who leads the anti-migrant League, the populist government’s junior partner, and Ms Trenta, who is from senior coalition party the 5-Star Movement, reflects exploding political tensions that have put Premier Giuseppe Conte’s 14-month government on the verge of collapse.

Mr Salvini says Italy has already taken hundreds of thousands of rescued migrants in recent years. He insists other European Union nations should accept the migrants, most of whom are fleeing poverty and are not eligible for refugee status or asylum.

About 150 rescued migrants are aboard the Open Arms (Francisco Gentico/AP)
About 150 rescued migrants are aboard the Open Arms (Francisco Gentico/AP)

Italian RAI state radio said two navy ships are nearby to evacuate the children, a day after the Italian premier asked Mr Salvini to allow them to leave.

Even as the fighting over the Open Arms boat played out, another migrant rescue boat drama loomed.

The Ocean Viking, a Norwegian ship operated by Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee, was awaiting word on where it can safely disembark 356 migrants, who were plucked to safety from human traffickers’ unseaworthy boats in various operations.

So far it has been refused entry to Italy and Malta.

The UN refugee agency earlier this week urged European governments to step forward and agree to take those stranded on the rescue boats.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Rome enforces ban on tourists sitting on Spanish StepsRome enforces ban on tourists sitting on Spanish Steps

200 evacuated after landslide crashes through Italian town200 evacuated after landslide crashes through Italian town

Weapons including missile seized by police in ItalyWeapons including missile seized by police in Italy

Rome police evict Italian and migrant squatters from former schoolRome police evict Italian and migrant squatters from former school

ItalyMigrantsMigrants crisisOpen ArmsTOPIC: Italy

More in this Section

Hong Kong Umbrella Movement leader released on bailHong Kong Umbrella Movement leader released on bail

Trump: China should ‘work humanely’ with Hong Kong before trade talksTrump: China should ‘work humanely’ with Hong Kong before trade talks

Corbyn: Oust Johnson and make me caretaker PM to stop no-deal BrexitCorbyn: Oust Johnson and make me caretaker PM to stop no-deal Brexit

Pro-Brexit businessman Arron Banks criticised for tweet about Greta ThunbergPro-Brexit businessman Arron Banks criticised for tweet about Greta Thunberg


Lifestyle

The Hanacure mask is said to be very effective, but has some weird side effects.Video: This is what happens when you try a Hanacure All-in-One 'zombie' facial

As an island, seaweed is in no short supply but it is only relatively recently that we are properly starting to appreciate the endless possibilities that seaweed has in terms of nutrition and taste.Currabinny Cooks: Seaweed offers nutrition and endless possibilities

The romanticism of pink ties in with the overarching mood of the colour — optimism and joy. But how do you wear it? Paul McLauchlan finds out.Pink is the colour of the season - for men

Cork GIY is holding a bring-and-share Harvest Day on Saturday, August 31, from 2pm-5pm in the Hydro Farm Allotments Tower/Blarney.Gardening notes: Your guide to what's on

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »