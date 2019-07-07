News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Migrants in Italy boat dispute disembark despite ban

Sunday, July 07, 2019 - 11:45 AM

Migrants on a rescue boat that docked in the Italian island of Lampedusa against an explicit ban have disembarked after the vessel was impounded.

Humanitarian group Mediterranea Saving Humans said in a tweet that over 40 migrants on board were “finally allowed to disembark to receive assistance”.

It confirmed that the vessel has been seized by police and its captain put under investigation for aiding illegal immigration.

Italy’s interior minister, Matteo Salvini, has barred all private rescue ships from entering Italian ports (Elio Desiderio/ANSA via AP)
The vessel had been banned from docking in Italy with a ministerial decree by Italy’s hard-line interior minister Matteo Salvini.

On Saturday evening the German non-profit Sea-eye said its ship Alan Kurdi, which was heading to Lampedusa with 65 migrants onboard, has changed its course to Malta.

- Press Association

