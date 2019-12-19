News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Migrant boy found wandering along motorway in the UK at night

Migrant boy found wandering along motorway in the UK at night
By Press Association
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 10:48 AM

A young child migrant has been rescued by police after being found wandering along the central reservation of the M6 motorway near Birmingham in the UK.

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said the boy had become separated from his parents, adding in a statement: “It’s impossible to imagine how scared someone would be, not knowing where they are, not knowing where their parents are, unable to speak the language.”

Officers were alerted at around 10pm on Wednesday night after a driver spotted the boy, who is thought to be from Iraq, walking along the central reservation towards junction 7, the Great Barr interchange.

He was picked up by a police patrol car and taken into emergency care.

The CMPG, which is made up of officers from West Midlands Police and Staffordshire Police, said:  “He was split up from his parents a few days ago, and doesn’t know which country they’re in.

“We’ve taken him to a place of safety with food and water until social services can come and take him to care.”

A police spokesman added: “It’s understood the male – whose age has not been verified – is from Iraq and the matter has been passed to immigration.”

More on this topic

Police find young boy on M6 who had ‘illegally entered the UK’Police find young boy on M6 who had ‘illegally entered the UK’

10 children among 69 migrants intercepted in five boats trying to cross English channel10 children among 69 migrants intercepted in five boats trying to cross English channel

Ireland to accept 2,900 refugees over next four yearsIreland to accept 2,900 refugees over next four years

UN urges ‘reboot’ of world's response to refugees after millions uprootedUN urges ‘reboot’ of world's response to refugees after millions uprooted

TOPIC: Refugee Crisis

More in this Section

UK residents settle legal claims against Whirlpool following 2016 dryer blazeUK residents settle legal claims against Whirlpool following 2016 dryer blaze

Australia experiences hottest day on recordAustralia experiences hottest day on record

European exoplanet-studying mission launches from South AmericaEuropean exoplanet-studying mission launches from South America

Trump accuses Democrats of 'illegal attempted coup' as US congress prepares for impeachment voteTrump accuses Democrats of 'illegal attempted coup' as US congress prepares for impeachment vote


Lifestyle

Raymond Deane’s operatic version of the Florence Newton witch trial was great drama with a vivid score.Our contributor Cathy Desmond selects her highlights of the year

Our regular contributors select their highlights of the year.Our contributor Philip Watson selects his entertainment highlights of the year

Billie Eilish and Lizzo were among the big breakthrough acts in 2019, while we bade farewell to the likes of Ginger Bakerand Keith Flint, writes Ed PowerA music summary of 2019: Old town roads and Fontaines of youth

I never really had a good relationship with them and I find that they can be rude to my husband and they make subtle jokes about our relationship.Learning Points: 'I’m dreading the tension at family Christmas dinner'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »