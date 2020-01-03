News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Middle East tensions after US drone strike could hit drivers at the pumps

Middle East tensions after US drone strike could hit drivers at the pumps
By Press Association
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 04:42 PM

The US drone strike that killed Iran’s top military general could lead to higher prices at forecourts across the UK, as oil prices spiked.

Worrying that tensions in the Middle East could cut off one of the world’s most important energy supply routes, traders sent the price of Brent crude, the international standard, soaring 3.6% to 68.75 dollars per barrel.

It came after the US targeted General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, killing him and several others.

To many in the Middle East this may be deemed a declaration of war.

US President Donald Trump said that Gen Soleimani was “plotting to kill many more” Americans.

“One would hope the fuse that was ignited by the US’s action in Iraq can quickly be defused, but to many in the Middle East this may be deemed a declaration of war and a rise in oil prices which remains prolonged is just what the global economy needs to avoid at this time where growth is fragile,” said Helal Miah, an analyst at the Share Centre.

Around one fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow choke point between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula.

It is a vital point for international energy markets, and markets can react to even the slightest escalation in the region.

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman, said that drivers could pay more at the pumps if the oil price increase is here to stay.

“As seen in May, oil sustained at above 70 dollars a barrel has the potential to push the price of petrol to around the 130p-a-litre mark,” he said.

Last year tensions ratcheted up in the region after a series of attacks on international oil tankers, which Iran’s enemies blamed on the Islamic Republic.

The country reacted after Mr Trump ripped up a 2015 agreement on nuclear proliferation between Iran and several western governments.

However, the biggest reaction came in September, when a series of drone strikes hit Saudi oil sites, knocking out half of the country’s production.

The 5% reduction in global supply, which analysts predicted, caused oil prices to spike by around a fifth as markets opened.

The US, Britain and Saudi Arabia all blamed Iran for the attacks.

More on this topic

UN official equates former US intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning incarceration as tortureUN official equates former US intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning incarceration as torture

Bernie Sanders raises $35m for White House bid in 2019’s final quarterBernie Sanders raises $35m for White House bid in 2019’s final quarter

Iraqi mourners try to storm US embassy after deadly air strikesIraqi mourners try to storm US embassy after deadly air strikes

Six killed, 13 injured in Las Vegas flats fireSix killed, 13 injured in Las Vegas flats fire

IranQassem SoleimaniQuds ForceStrait of HormuzTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Children with rare diseases benefit from pioneering DNA testingChildren with rare diseases benefit from pioneering DNA testing

Last decade was second hottest in past 100 years – Met OfficeLast decade was second hottest in past 100 years – Met Office

Fire fighters battle huge blaze at UK scrapyardFire fighters battle huge blaze at UK scrapyard

Dominic Cummings calls for ‘weirdos’ to apply for Downing Street jobsDominic Cummings calls for ‘weirdos’ to apply for Downing Street jobs


Lifestyle

THIS year the annual January exhibition of Turner watercolours at the National Gallery of Ireland is being complemented by works from over 20 artists inspired by the master.A rare chance to viewfamed watercolours

More employers are providing wellness programmes, but it’s key to focus on what staff want, writes Áilín Quinlan.Fit to work: Wellness programme in the workplace

Fiann Ó Nualláin’s resolution for the new year is to focus on his five-a-day.Fruits of good health: Focus on five-a-day

Yearning for a good tidy-up? Sam Wylie-Harris has stylish storage sorted.Clever ways to declutter

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »