Microsoft Office 365 email service outages hit users across Europe

Some users of Microsoft’s Office 365 remain unable to access parts of their email services as an issue continues to affect the computing giant’s system.

People took to social media to complain about intermittent outages which left customers across Europe unable to send or receive emails.

The exact cause of the problem remains unclear, as Microsoft continues to seek a solution.

The trouble has been particularly frustrating for businesses unable to carry out day-to-day communication, with issues emerging as many people started work this morning.

@Office365 when is this outage going to be fixed? Now going on 4hrs down time! I work for a healthcare company and this is affecting helping patients! It's now become critical!— Jen 💎 (@jenl90) January 24, 2019

Great day at work. Microsoft Exchange is down so nobody is able to send or receive emails. Literally have no work. Sitting here just waiting until end of the day.— Genie (@Genie_93) January 24, 2019

The longer Microsoft struggles with Outlook 365 / Office 365, the more work I will have to do tomorrow... please resolve the issues Microsoft.. — I won't Change My Name (@hanmik01) January 24, 2019

Had reports of @Microsoft exchange being down since 9:15am. The next update from Microsoft is at 1pm, and some users are being affected, but Microsoft offers no way to identify these users. 😡 #exchange #down— CentralITSystems (@CentralITSystem) January 24, 2019

“We’re working to resolve difficulties some customers in Europe are experiencing when attempting to access Exchange Online,” a Microsoft spokeswoman said.

“Admins can find status updates on the Admin Centre.”

The Admin Centre can be accessed at https://portal.office.com/adminportal/home

- Press Association