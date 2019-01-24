NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Microsoft Office 365 email service outages hit users across Europe

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 05:55 PM

Some users of Microsoft’s Office 365 remain unable to access parts of their email services as an issue continues to affect the computing giant’s system.

People took to social media to complain about intermittent outages which left customers across Europe unable to send or receive emails.

The exact cause of the problem remains unclear, as Microsoft continues to seek a solution.

The trouble has been particularly frustrating for businesses unable to carry out day-to-day communication, with issues emerging as many people started work this morning.

“We’re working to resolve difficulties some customers in Europe are experiencing when attempting to access Exchange Online,” a Microsoft spokeswoman said.

“Admins can find status updates on the Admin Centre.”

The Admin Centre can be accessed at https://portal.office.com/adminportal/home

- Press Association


