Microsoft Bing launches Covid-19 tracking map

Microsoft’s Bing search engine has launched a new interactive map which allows users to track the number of cases of Covid-19 around the world.

The map uses data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The map displays cases globally but also allows users to view cases by country and see recent news stories and videos from that region. Microsoft Bing’s Covid-19 tracking website includes recent news and videos from each region. (Screenshot/Bing)

It also breaks down cases into active, recovered and fatal cases for each region.

The map updates regularly in order to provide up-to-date information to those viewing the tracker.

The website also enables users to click through to search results for the latest news on the outbreak, as well as links to the NHS website, official government advice and other health organisation websites.

The new tracking website comes as the public is being warned to watch out for false guidance about coronavirus online.

Technology firms have also taken steps to try and tackle misinformation.

In the UK, a cross-Government counter-disinformation unit has been set up in a bid to deal with the potential extent, scope and impact of misleading and false details, with similar measures being taken against disinformation and rumours by the Government and official bodies in Ireland.

Official WHO guidance is now also being displayed at the top of internet search results as part of a crackdown, alongside local advice where available.