Michelle Obama and George W Bush have sweet moment at former president’s funeral

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 08:32 PM

A heartwarming moment was spotted at the funeral of former US president George H W Bush as his son, former president George W Bush, seemed to pass something to former First Lady Michelle Obama.

When Mr Bush arrived to the service with his family to greet the current and former presidents, he appeared to place something in his hand before shaking hands with Mrs Obama.

The two shared a smile before Mr Bush found his seat at the front of the service next to his wife, Laura Bush.

It was not immediately clear what he had handed to Mrs Obama, however the gesture could be a friendly allusion to a previous kind moment.

Mr Bush had passed Mrs Obama a cough drop when they were seated next to each other at Senator John McCain’s memorial service in September.

In order to attend the funeral of George H W Bush, Mrs Obama cancelled her planned book tour appearances for her memoir, Becoming, in Paris and Berlin.

- Press Association


