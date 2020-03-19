Michel Barnier confirms he has tested positive for Covid-19

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator with the UK over Brexit, has tested positive for coronavirus.
He wrote on Twitter: “I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.
“For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together."
I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.
For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together.— Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 19, 2020
More to follow.