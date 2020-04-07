Michael Gove becomes latest member of UK government to self-isolate

Michael Gove has become the latest member of the British Government to go into self-isolation because of the coronavirus.

It comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was last night taken to intensive care after he had tested positive for coronavirus on March 27.

The PM’s top political adviser, Dominic Cummings, also showed symptoms of Covid-19 and decided to self-isolate towards the end of last month.

The UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock also announced last month that he too had contracted the virus and was back working in self-isolation just five days later.

It is understood Mr Gove is quarantining at home in accordance with official guidance after a member of his family displayed “mild” symptoms.

He is said to be continuing to work as normal regardless.

Mr Gove tweeted: “Many thanks for kind messages. In accordance with the guidance, I am isolating at home after a member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday. I have not displayed any symptoms and am continuing to work as normal.”