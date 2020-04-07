News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Michael Gove becomes latest member of UK government to self-isolate

Michael Gove becomes latest member of UK government to self-isolate
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 11:50 AM

Michael Gove has become the latest member of the British Government to go into self-isolation because of the coronavirus.

It comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was last night taken to intensive care after he had tested positive for coronavirus on March 27.

The PM’s top political adviser, Dominic Cummings, also showed symptoms of Covid-19 and decided to self-isolate towards the end of last month.

The UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock also announced last month that he too had contracted the virus and was back working in self-isolation just five days later.

It is understood Mr Gove is quarantining at home in accordance with official guidance after a member of his family displayed “mild” symptoms.

He is said to be continuing to work as normal regardless.

Mr Gove tweeted: “Many thanks for kind messages. In accordance with the guidance, I am isolating at home after a member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday. I have not displayed any symptoms and am continuing to work as normal.”

READ MORE

British Government will carry on in fight against Covid-19, says Gove

More on this topic

PSNI: Paramilitaries threatening violence during coronavirus should be ‘ashamed’PSNI: Paramilitaries threatening violence during coronavirus should be ‘ashamed’

More than 850,000 people claiming unemployment benefitsMore than 850,000 people claiming unemployment benefits

Boris Johnson stable after night in intensive care, says No 10Boris Johnson stable after night in intensive care, says No 10

Galway 2020 ends contract with creative team, temporarily lays off staff in response to Covid-19Galway 2020 ends contract with creative team, temporarily lays off staff in response to Covid-19

Michael Govecoronaviruscovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus