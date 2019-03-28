NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Mexico raises alert level at Popocatepetl volcano

Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 07:09 PM

Mexican authorities have raised the alert level for the Popocatepetl volcano to the highest level short of an emergency.

The country’s disaster prevention agency said Thursday a level three yellow alert has been issued, which is one notch below the red alert that triggers evacuation preparations.

The volcano now appears to be spewing hot rock, ash and gas directly from internal conduits.

The Popocatepetl volcano, as seen from Mexico City (Marco Ugarte/AP)

The 17,797ft (5,426m) stratovolcano has been particularly active in recent months.

But in the past few days incandescent rock has showered about one and a half miles (2.5km) down its slopes and sent ash into the night sky near the nation’s capital, Mexico City.

Some 25 million people live within about 60 miles of the mountain’s crater.

- Press Association

More on this topic

In the pink for April: Top tips for planting flowers in spring

Irexit party launches billboard campaign across Ireland

Rent pressure zones resulted in 'two-tiered rented sector'

Watch: Man carried away by umbrella in strong winds

KEYWORDS

MexicoVolcano

More in this Section

Brexit: what happens next?

‘Herculean, selfless, inglorious’: What the British papers say on May’s vow to step down

Woman with novel gene mutation lives almost pain-free, researchers find

May offers to sacrifice her premiership to get her Brexit deal through


Lifestyle

Dad's the word: I worry less about the kids, because I know my wife is all over that side of things

The rarest Beatles record of them all goes under the hammer

Picture This cement standing as Ireland's favourite band with rollicking Dublin gig

Learning Points: He stays in his room and refuses to go to school

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »