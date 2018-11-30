NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Mexican government honours Trump son-in-law Kushner

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 12:51 PM

The Mexican government has presented US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner with the Order of the Aztec Eagle, the highest honour the country gives to foreigners.

Mr Kushner earned the honour for his work on renegotiating a new trade agreement being signed by Mexico, the US and Canada on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto awards Jared Kushner the Order of the Aztec Eagle (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

It replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mr Kushner, who has been working on US-Mexico issues, said relations have improved because the countries decided not to work across the table, but on the same side to craft “win-win” solutions to migration, drug trafficking and abuse, and other issues plaguing relations.

He said there is a “strong level of trust” between the US and Mexico, despite news reports citing clashes between the neighbours.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Donald TrumpG20Jared KushnerMexicoUS

Related Articles

Manafort lawyers head to court as Russia probe picks up pace

Free press: Pen still mightier than the sword

G20 summit: Nations need to come to the table prepared

No charges for migrants arrested amid tear gas clashes at US-Mexico border

More in this Section

Madrid launches ban on most polluting cars

May vows to deliver ‘robust’ message to Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi killing

US, Canada and Mexico sign new trade pact

Man jailed for £90,000 housing fraud after posing as Grenfell fire victim


Lifestyle

5 myths about measles you need to stop believing

Ask Audrey: How could you possibly love someone from the midlands?

How to nip worry in the bud for anxious children

Scene and Heard: : This week's entertainment news

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »