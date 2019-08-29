News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
#MeToo campaigner Kirsten Gillibrand ends run for White House

By Press Association
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 06:56 AM

Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand is dropping out of the presidential race.

The 52-year-old New York senator announced her decision on Twitter as her campaign, which once looked to ride strong #MeToo credentials, was plagued by low polling and fundraising struggles.

She had failed to meet thresholds for required numbers of donors and polling to qualify for the September debate in Houston.

Ms Gillibrand was appointed to the Senate in 2009 to fill the seat vacated by Hillary Clinton.

She was vocal on curbing sexual harassment and promoting equal pay for women and family leave, making those and defending abortion rights the core of her presidential bid.

But Ms Gillibrand also was the first Senate Democrat to call for Minnesota senator Al Franken’s resignation and says that alienated donors and some voters.

President Donald Trump, who will face the Democratic candidate in November 2020, wasted little time in tweeting, saying: “A sad day for the Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Presidential Primary.

“I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of!”

- Press Association

