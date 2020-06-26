News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Merkel says Germany can afford more debt to fund EU recovery

Merkel says Germany can afford more debt to fund EU recovery
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 04:27 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says her country can afford to take on more debt to help fund an unprecedented economic recovery programme for the European Union

In an interview with six European newspapers released on Friday, the long-time German leader said that “the coronavirus pandemic is confronting us with a challenge of unprecedented dimensions”.

The EU’s economies, like those of countries around the world, have slumped dramatically since the start of the outbreak.

Ms Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron last month proposed creating a one-off 500 billion-euro (£434 billion) recovery fund that would be filled through shared borrowing with other EU member countries.

Such a move breaks with Germany’s long-standing opposition to joint borrowing.

In her interview with Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung, the UK’s Guardian, Le Monde in France, Italy’s La Stampa, La Vanguardia from Spain and Poland’s Polityka newspaper, Ms Merkel said it was right those countries which have been particularly hard-hit by the pandemic should receive special consideration from the recovery fund.

“For Italy and Spain, for example, the coronavirus pandemic signifies a huge burden in economic, medical and, of course, because of the many lives lost, emotional terms,” she said.

“In these circumstances, it is only right for Germany to think not just about itself but to be prepared to engage in an extraordinary act of solidarity.”

Ms Merkel insisted that while the fund “cannot solve all of Europe’s problems”, without it they would only get worse.

“Germany had a low debt ratio and can afford, in this extraordinary situation, to take on some more debt,” she said, adding: “It is in Germany’s interest to have a strong internal market and to have the European Union grow closer together, not fall apart.

“As ever, what’s good for Europe is good for us.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Dutch government throws carrier KLM £3bn lifelineDutch government throws carrier KLM £3bn lifeline

Virus takes stronger hold in several countries as China stems fresh outbreakVirus takes stronger hold in several countries as China stems fresh outbreak

Coronavirus: Cases in US may have passed 20 millionCoronavirus: Cases in US may have passed 20 million

Police warn ‘not the time to gather together’ as Liverpool fans party in streetsPolice warn ‘not the time to gather together’ as Liverpool fans party in streets


Lifestyle

Kiki Martire, head of training and coaching for new HSE-funded text-based mental health serviceWorking Life: Kiki Martire, head of training and coaching at ‘50808’

Our fitness routines may be crunched while we work from home, but thanks to a stream of top-class workouts online it's never been easier to stay in shape, says Peta BeeWork it out: Top 10 fitness apps to help you get back in shape post lockdown

Workers from a broad range of industries recount their experiences of diversity and inclusion in the Irish work environmentPride 2020: Workers tell their personal experiences from the Irish workplace

Pride at work: HR experts Damien O'Halloran and Sarah O'Donnell review Ireland's evolving human resources practices. Interviews: Ailin QuinlanPride 2020: Inside view of evolving Irish workplace

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »