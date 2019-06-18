News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
world

Merkel appears shaking and unsteady at Berlin ceremony

By PA
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 01:02 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared unsteady and unwell as she received new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the chancellery in Berlin, with her whole body visibly shaking.

The incident came as the two stood outside Mrs Merkel’s office in the hot weather while a military band played their national anthems.

Angela Merkel with Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the chancellery (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Mrs Merkel clasped her hands in front of her as the German anthem began to play and seemed unable to control her body from shaking.

Following the anthems, Mrs Merkel seemed better, walking quickly along the red carpet with Mr Zelenskiy into the building, pausing to greet the military band and take a salute.

Mrs Merkel and Mr Zelenskiy later went inside (Michael Sohn/AP)
Mrs Merkel turns 65 next month.

- Press Association

