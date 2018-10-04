Melania Trump welcomed to Malawi

Melania Trump is visiting Malawi, the second stop on a five-day goodwill visit to Africa.

The US first lady landed in the capital Lilongwe on Thursday morning after a six-hour flight from Ghana.

Melania Trump is greeted by a flower girl at Lilongwe International Airport (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

She is focusing the trip on her interest in child welfare.

At a primary school in Lilongwe, Mrs Trump is expected to tour classrooms, observe an English lesson, meet teachers and donate textbooks and footballs.

She also plans to visit the State House to meet over tea with Malawi’s first lady Gertrude Mutharika.

Mrs Trump gets ready to board a plane in Accra, Ghana (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The first ladies are expected to walk through the gardens and watch a traditional dance performance.

Mrs Trump opened her first extended solo international trip on Tuesday in Ghana.

The first lady at the Emintsimadze Palace in Cape Coast, Ghana (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The remaining stops on her tour are Kenya and Egypt.

- Press Association