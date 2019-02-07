NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Melania Trump tells anti-drug conference that ‘recovery is possible’

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 05:04 PM

First Lady Melania Trump has told an anti-drug conference in Maryland that “recovery is possible”.

Mrs Trump addressed the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s annual youth leadership forum. Her signature “Be Best” campaign focuses on a number of issues, including the opioid crisis.

Mrs Trump spoke about a former opioid and substance abuse addict who joined her for Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

The First Lady says Ashley Evans received treatment at an Ohio facility, has been in recovery for over a year and looks forward to being reunited with her daughter.

Mrs Trump says Ms Evans’ story shows that “recovery is possible”, and that community programmes can help make a difference.

The First Lady was also visiting the Office of National Drug Control Policy for a briefing.

- Press Association


