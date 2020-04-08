News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Melania Trump spreads Easter cheer to workers during pandemic

Melania Trump spreads Easter cheer to workers during pandemic
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 09:25 PM

Melania Trump is spreading colourful Easter cheer to workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the annual White House Easter Egg Roll cancelled due to concerns about large gatherings, the first lady is giving 25,000 commemorative wooden eggs to children’s hospitals, federal agencies, aid groups and supermarket chains.

25,000 eggs are being delivered to children’s hospitals, federal agencies, aid groups and supermarkets (AP/Evan Vucci)
25,000 eggs are being delivered to children’s hospitals, federal agencies, aid groups and supermarkets (AP/Evan Vucci)

The pastel-coloured eggs would have been handed out to participants in the egg roll on April 13, the day after Easter.

The eggs are being delivered to the Children’s National Hospital, the National Institutes of Health, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services, the American Red Cross and local supermarket chains as a “small token of appreciation” for those serving the public, her office said.

The first lady also released a video message thanking medical professionals and others on the front lines of the response to the virus.

“It is because of you that the people of America are receiving the care and treatment they need,” she says in the video on behalf of herself and US President Donald Trump.

“We stand united with you and we salute your courageous and compassionate efforts. Our prayers are with all who are fighting this invisible enemy, Covid-19.”

coronavirusCovid-19Easter EggsMelania TrumpTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Coronavirus lockdown exit strategies mulled by world governmentsCoronavirus lockdown exit strategies mulled by world governments

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘improving’ and ‘sitting up in intensive care bed’ with Covid-19UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘improving’ and ‘sitting up in intensive care bed’ with Covid-19

Syrian air force responsible for chemical attacks, says watchdogSyrian air force responsible for chemical attacks, says watchdog

WHO chief says politicisation of Covid-19 will lead to ‘more body bags’WHO chief says politicisation of Covid-19 will lead to ‘more body bags’


Lifestyle

Junior Cert and Leaving Cert students mustn’t be forced to go through the motions with state exams, and we need creative thinking to find alternatives fast, writes mother and educator Ellie O’Byrne.Policy fail? Insistence that state exams go ahead in June is glib and ignorant

Yes, we all need to stay at home but that doesn't mean your children have to be bored, says Michelle McGlynnWorld of wonder: What to do with the children outdoors

Over the next three weeks, I am going to outline how you can support yourself and your family over this period of lockdown, writes Richard Hogan.Learning Points: Keeping children on a healthy and happy regime

As we are settling into our new routines of self isolation, staying at home and home schooling it feels that a whole new set of pressures is coming down the tracks.Mum's The Word: Pressure to be productive in a world of online classes

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 13
  • 24
  • 32
  • 33
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »