Home»world

Melania Trump shows off White House Christmas decorations

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 05:26 PM

First lady Melania Trump has unveiled the 2018 White House Christmas decorations.

Mrs Trump designed the decor, which features a theme of American Treasures.

The Cross Hall at the White House (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Decorations include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families, an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of New York City, St Louis, Chicago and San Francisco, the White House said.

A detail of the official White House Christmas tree (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The Official 2018 White House Christmas Ornament (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Topiary trees line the East colonnade (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall leading into the Blue Room and the official White House Christmas tree (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Also on display are the customary gingerbread house and the traditional White House tree, which stands at 18ft tall.

Mrs Trump tweeted a video showing her walking among this year’s festive decorations.

They include an ornament emblazoned with the slogan for her child well-being campaign, Be Best.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

ChristmasMelania TrumpUSWhite House

Related Articles

Trump: I don’t believe government climate report

Donald Trump, the upside: he's forcing journalism to do better

New poll suggests Trump would have little trouble getting past potential primary opponents

Trump: I’ve made a tremendous difference for America

More in this Section

Elon Musk says there’s a ‘70% chance’ he will move to Mars

Turkish police search villa as part of Khashoggi death probe

Four soldiers killed in military helicopter crash in Istanbul

British academic Matthew Hedges released from UAE jail after spy charge pardon


Lifestyle

Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 – here are the rules for being a young nan

6 times Michelle Obama has been our power-dressing icon on her book tour

Gig Review: Boy George and Culture Club at 3Arena, Dublin

Prolongedpuberty may be key to a long life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »