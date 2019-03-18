NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Media unfairly blaming me for Christchurch mosque attacks, Donald Trump says

Monday, March 18, 2019 - 03:38 PM

US President Donald Trump claims he is unfairly being blamed for the New Zealand mosque massacre.

Mr Trump tweeted on Monday that the media “is working overtime to blame me for the horrible attack in New Zealand”. He adds: “They will have to work very hard to prove that one.”

The gunman in last week’s massacre left a document in which he called himself a white nationalist and referred to Mr Trump as “a symbol of renewed white identity”.

The US president has expressed sympathy for the victims but played down the threat of white nationalism across the world, saying he did not consider it a rising threat despite data suggesting it is growing.

In the past, Mr Trump has drawn criticism for saying “both sides” were to blame for violence at a deadly white supremacist demonstration.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Donald TrumpNew ZealandUS

