News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Medal given to Nazi bodyguard who took bullets for Hitler sells for thousands

Medal given to Nazi bodyguard who took bullets for Hitler sells for thousands
By Press Association
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 12:14 PM

A medal awarded to a Nazi bodyguard who took five bullets meant for Adolf Hitler has sold for a “world-record price”.

The Blutorden Blood Order Medal was awarded to Ulrich Graf, who helped protect Hitler when he tried to seize power in Bavaria in November 1923 – an event known as The Beer Hall Putsch.

The item fetched nine times its £3,500-£4,000 (€3,900-€4,400) asking price at auction after selling for £36,500  (€40,500) at Derbyshire-based Hansons Auctioneers’ Militaria Auction on July 26.

Adolf Hitler, left, and unidentified members of the Nazi Party in the Landsberg Fortress after the failed attempt to overthrow the government of Bavaria, known as the Beer-Hall Putsch (PA)
Adolf Hitler, left, and unidentified members of the Nazi Party in the Landsberg Fortress after the failed attempt to overthrow the government of Bavaria, known as the Beer-Hall Putsch (PA)

After the buyer’s premium and VAT were added to the overall price, the figure paid by the private overseas buyer was £47,450 (€52,700).

The silver medal, which features the Nazi eagle on one side and an image of the Munich monument on the other, was given to Graf after he threw himself on Hitler and survived after being shot.

The former wrestler, who was one of the earliest members of the Nazi Party after it was founded in 1920, was one of Hitler’s personal protection squad during the battle – which ended with 16 party members and four officers killed.

Commenting on the sale, Hansons’ militaria expert Adrian Stevenson said: “It’s a world-record price for a medal of its type – a phenomenal result.

“Interest in this medal was high right from the start. It’s a remarkable historical piece with a huge story to tell.

“We know that in the 1950s Ulrich Graf’s family sold everything of his. They wanted no connection with his Nazi past.”

He continued: “Our vendor was a British doctor who had a large collection of German Third Reich medals which are among the most popular genres of medals.

“Some countries like France ban the sale of Third Reich but I think that does a disservice to the victims of the Nazis, it is almost like sweeping it under the carpet.

“The Nazis were walking to a monument that honoured the Bavarian Army when they met a police cordon across the road.

“Police opened fire and Graf took a bullet to the shoulder before throwing himself on Hitler and taking five bullets.”

Mr Stevenson added: “Now Graf was a big, burly wrestler and obviously Hitler was slightly built. Would he have survived those five bullets? Who knows?

“But what Graf did 96 years ago potentially changed the course of history. His name has faded into obscurity since but he is still known in the collectors’ market.

“There was interest in this medal from all over the world including Germany. You’re allowed to collect Third Reich material there but it is illegal to show it in public.”

READ MORE

Brexit Party bus left abandoned with doors open on Welsh road ‘had mechanical fault’

- Press Association

More on this topic

WATCH: Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus hit in the face by penalty from young fanWATCH: Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus hit in the face by penalty from young fan

Body & Soul announces Electric Picnic lineup for 2019Body & Soul announces Electric Picnic lineup for 2019

Boy, eight, killed after being pushed onto railway tracks at German stationBoy, eight, killed after being pushed onto railway tracks at German station

Woman's life is spared as bra strap stops bullet in Brooklyn shootingWoman's life is spared as bra strap stops bullet in Brooklyn shooting

Adolf HitlerDerbyshireHansons Auctioneers

More in this Section

Johnson sets out structures to deliver Brexit by end of OctoberJohnson sets out structures to deliver Brexit by end of October

Top US intelligence official to leave role after Trump clashesTop US intelligence official to leave role after Trump clashes

Man trapped in rocks with water up to his neck saved after four-hour ordeal in UKMan trapped in rocks with water up to his neck saved after four-hour ordeal in UK

Vatican bones ‘too old to be missing 15-year-old girl’Vatican bones ‘too old to be missing 15-year-old girl’


Lifestyle

Psychotherapist Lucy Beresford says there’s a lot we can take away from the hit reality show.7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

A serious veggie dinner option.How to make Ainsley Harriott’s baked cauliflower with black beans and coconut

Certain people are trying to make hipster jeans happen again.Will 2019 be the year low-rise jeans make a comeback?

Is Middle Child Syndrome really a thing? Or do we use it to explain human behaviour, asksStuck in the middle... Is Middle Child Syndrome really a thing?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »