Measles cases still climbing in US as total tops 800 for year

Measles continues to spread across the United States, with the total number of cases reported so far this year already the nation's highest in 25 years.

A total of 839 cases were reported as of last week. That total is the most since 1994, when 963 were reported for the entire year.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said 23 states have reported cases this year.

The vast majority of illnesses have been in New York - most of them among unvaccinated people in Orthodox Jewish communities.

That pattern continued last week, with most of the 75 new cases coming from New York.

Measles was once common in the US but gradually became rare after vaccination campaigns that started in the 1960s.

