NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Measles cases in Europe ‘highest in decade’

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 03:28 PM

The number of people contracting measles in 2018 across Europe was the highest number for a decade, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

While more children in Europe are being vaccinated against measles than ever before, progress has been “uneven” between countries and individual countries have some patches where vaccine take-up is low, it said.

Some 82,596 people in 47 of 53 countries contracted measles, the highest number this decade and three times the figure in 2017.

It is also 15 times a record low recorded in 2016.

A total of 72 children and adults died in 2018 following infection, the WHO said.

Ukraine reported the highest number of measles cases last year across Europe, while more than 90% of cases were in 10 countries, including France, Italy and Greece.

While data indicate exceptionally high immunisation coverage at regional level, they also reflect a record number affected and killed by the disease

Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO regional director for Europe, said: “The picture for 2018 makes it clear that the current pace of progress in raising immunisation rates will be insufficient to stop measles circulation.

“While data indicate exceptionally high immunisation coverage at regional level, they also reflect a record number affected and killed by the disease.

“This means that gaps at local level still offer an open door to the virus.”

The 2018 surge in measles cases followed a year when European countries achieved their highest ever estimated coverage for the second dose of the measles vaccination – 90% – the WHO said.

Some 95% of children received the first dose of the vaccine.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

MeaslesVaccinesWorld Health Organisation

More on this topic

Calls for introduction of mandatory measles vaccinations as 13 cases confirmed

Measles and vaccinations: Opt-out choice is far too risky

Surge in measles cases across Europe prompts warning for holidaymakers

Parents warned over outbreak of measles in Dublin area

More in this Section

France recalls ambassador to Italy after yellow vest meeting

Jeremy Corbyn faces backlash over Brexit offer to Prime Minister

Further Brexit talks planned following ‘robust’ meeting between May and Juncker

Former UK PM hits out at 'regressive' Brexit as exercise in ‘self harm’


Lifestyle

Darina’s recipes for the Chinese New Year

Sweet treats to make with kids this Valentine's Day

I do, I do, I do: Anna Geary says yes to life, laughter and love

Protein might star in the fitness-nutrition scene, but could you be consuming too much?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »