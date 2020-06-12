McCann family lawyer urges three police forces investigating to work together

Madeleine McCann's family lawyer has told three police forces investigating her disappearance to work together - as tensions between them rise.

Portuguese, British and German officers have been arguing over who knew what and when about the new prime suspect in the case.

The suspect is currently being held in a prison near hamburg.

Rogerio Alves, the McCann family lawyer has warned that the forces were "wasting time."

He also says her parents should be kept informed on any progress:

"More than anyone they want to know what happened," said Mr Alves.

"They are entitled, they have the right, to know what happened, with priority, especially when we arguing that their daughter is dead."

Madeline McCann disappeared on May 3 2007.