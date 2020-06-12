News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
world

McCann family lawyer urges three police forces investigating to work together

Madeline McCann disappeared on May 3 2007.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 10:40 PM

Madeleine McCann's family lawyer has told three police forces investigating her disappearance to work together - as tensions between them rise.

Portuguese, British and German officers have been arguing over who knew what and when about the new prime suspect in the case.

The suspect is currently being held in a prison near hamburg.

Rogerio Alves, the McCann family lawyer has warned that the forces were "wasting time."

He also says her parents should be kept informed on any progress:

"More than anyone they want to know what happened," said Mr Alves.

"They are entitled, they have the right, to know what happened, with priority, especially when we arguing that their daughter is dead."

