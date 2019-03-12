NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

May’s Strasbourg deal risks UK being trapped in backstop, says UK Attorney General

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 11:35 AM

Theresa May’s last-minute Brexit agreements “reduce the risk” that the UK could be trapped indefinitely in the backstop, but do not remove it altogether, Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox has said.

The Attorney’s legal advice deals a significant blow to the British Prime Minister’s hopes of overturning MPs’ 230-vote rejection of her Withdrawal Agreement in the second “meaningful vote” on the deal in the House of Commons this evening.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Cox had confirmed that “no significant changes” had been secured to the Withdrawal Agreement and the Government’s strategy was “in tatters”.

The advice was issued the morning after Mrs May’s dash to Strasbourg to finalise a deal with Jean-Claude Juncker which she said would deliver “legally-binding” reassurances for MPs to ensure the backstop cannot be permanent.

In it, Mr Cox said that documents agreed in Strasbourg “reduce the risk that the United Kingdom could be indefinitely and involuntarily detained” in the backstop by EU bad faith or a failure by Brussels to use its “best endeavours” to negotiate a permanent deal on the future relationship.

But he warned that the question of whether a satisfactory agreement on a future UK/EU relationship can be reached remains “a political judgment”.

And he said that “the legal risk remains unchanged” that if no such agreement can be reached due to “intractable differences”, the UK would have “no internationally lawful means” of leaving the backstop without EU agreement.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said there will be no new negotiations (Vincent Kessler/Pool via AP)

Sir Keir said in a tweet: “Attorney General confirms that there have been no significant changes to the Withdrawal Agreement despite the legal documents that were agreed last night. The Government’s strategy is now in tatters.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Brexit reaction: New Brexit deal 'strengthens' protections against EU 'trapping' UK, says UK Brexit Secretary

'There is no good Brexit for the island of Ireland': Michelle O'Neill responds to Brexit deal

How many votes does Theresa May need to get her deal over the line?

Dutch Prime Minister claims 'there is no alternative' to last night's Brexit deal


KEYWORDS

BrexitEUGeoffrey CoxKeir StarmerpoliticsTheresa MayUK

More in this Section

May urges MPs to back Brexit deal after securing ‘legally binding’ changes

‘Legally binding’ changes to Brexit deal after Theresa May’s dash to Strasbourg

'Legally-binding' changes made to Withdrawal Agreement, MP says

Theresa May in Strasbourg for last-ditch bid to secure changes to Brexit deal


Lifestyle

8 gardening myths it’s time to stop believing

Celebrity organiser Nicola Lewis on how to declutter your home – and aid your wellbeing

Ask a counsellor: I’m being bullied at work – what should I do?

Try Darina Allen's bacon and cabbage recipe ahead of Patrick’s Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »