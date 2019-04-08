NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
May to meet Merkel in Berlin before Brexit summit

Monday, April 08, 2019 - 12:18 PM

British Prime Minister Theresa May is to visit Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday in Berlin, the German government said.

The two leaders will discuss Brexit and a special European Union summit on the same subject that is scheduled for Wednesday, Mrs Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

Mr Seibert would not comment further on the German government’s position regarding Mrs May’s Friday proposal to delay Brexit until June 30 to avoid crashing out without a deal at the end of this week.

- Press Association

