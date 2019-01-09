NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
May suffers another Commons Brexit defeat

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 03:07 PM

Theresa May’s Brexit plans have received a major setback after she suffered a second damaging Commons defeat within 24 hours.

MPs backed an amendment demanding the Government return within three sitting days with a new plan if it is defeated in next week’s crunch vote on the British Prime Minister’s Brexit deal.

The House voted by 308 to 297 in favour of the amendment tabled by the pro-Remain Tory MP Dominic Grieve with the support of other Conservative rebels.

Earlier there were furious scenes in the chamber as other Tory MPs angrily accused Speaker John Bercow of flouting Commons rules in allowing the vote to go ahead.

Speaker John Bercow faced a furious backlash from Tory MPs (House of Commons/PA)

A series of MPs rose to complain that the Government motion should not have been amendable.

But Mr Bercow defended his decision saying: “My understanding is the motion is amendable, I’m clear in my mind about that.”

Amid jeers and heckles from the Tory benches, he said: “I’m trying to do the right thing and make the right judgments.

“That is what I have tried to do and what I will go on doing.”

The vote came hard on the heels of Tuesday night’s Commons defeat for the Government on a motion intended to limit its powers to change taxes in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

- Press Association


BrexitDavid LidingtonTheresa MayUKEU

