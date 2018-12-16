NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
May launches stinging attack on Blair over referendum call

Sunday, December 16, 2018 - 07:35 AM

Theresa May has hit out at Tony Blair, accusing him of “insulting” the British people and the office of prime minister by “undermining” Brexit talks with calls in Brussels for a second referendum.

In a pointed swipe at the Labour heavyweight, the British Prime Minister said a second referendum would amount to Parliament abdicating responsibility.

Mrs May said: “For Tony Blair to go to Brussels and seek to undermine our negotiations by advocating for a second referendum is an insult to the office he once held and the people he once served.

Labour former prime minister Tony Blair (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We cannot, as he would, abdicate responsibility for this decision.

“Parliament has a democratic duty to deliver what the British people voted for.

“I remain determined to see that happen. I will not let the British people down.”

In a series of high profile interventions into the Brexit debate Mr Blair has insisted that a majority of MPs may decide a second referendum is the only way out of parliamentary gridlock on EU withdrawal.

There are too many people who want to subvert the process for their own political interests - rather than acting in the national interest

The British Prime Minister said some critics were trying to take advantage of the situation for their own ends.

She said: “I am fighting for a good deal for Britain. I will continue to fight for a good deal for Britain.

“I have never lost sight of my duty and that is to deliver on the referendum result and to do so in a way that protects British jobs, keeps us safe and protects our precious Union.

“However there are too many people who want to subvert the process for their own political interests – rather than acting in the national interest.”

