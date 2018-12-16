May launches stinging attack on Blair over referendum call

Theresa May has hit out at Tony Blair, accusing him of “insulting” the British people and the office of prime minister by “undermining” Brexit talks with calls in Brussels for a second referendum.

In a pointed swipe at the Labour heavyweight, the British Prime Minister said a second referendum would amount to Parliament abdicating responsibility.

Mrs May said: “For Tony Blair to go to Brussels and seek to undermine our negotiations by advocating for a second referendum is an insult to the office he once held and the people he once served. Labour former prime minister Tony Blair (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We cannot, as he would, abdicate responsibility for this decision.

“Parliament has a democratic duty to deliver what the British people voted for.

“I remain determined to see that happen. I will not let the British people down.”

In a series of high profile interventions into the Brexit debate Mr Blair has insisted that a majority of MPs may decide a second referendum is the only way out of parliamentary gridlock on EU withdrawal.

There are too many people who want to subvert the process for their own political interests - rather than acting in the national interest

The British Prime Minister said some critics were trying to take advantage of the situation for their own ends.

She said: “I am fighting for a good deal for Britain. I will continue to fight for a good deal for Britain.

“I have never lost sight of my duty and that is to deliver on the referendum result and to do so in a way that protects British jobs, keeps us safe and protects our precious Union.

“However there are too many people who want to subvert the process for their own political interests – rather than acting in the national interest.”

- Press Association