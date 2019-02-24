May delays crucial House of Commons vote on crumbling Brexit deal

British prime minister Theresa May has delayed the crucial House of Commons vote on the crumbling Brexit deal from this Wednesday until March 12 - just 17 days before the looming EU-UK divorce date.

Ms May confirmed the delay to British reporters as she landed in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the first ever summit between the E an the Arab League.

Asked about widely leaked reporters in British Sunday newspapers today that the "meaningful" vote ;- which unlike similar votes a fortnight ago carries parliamentary process weight - will be pushed back, Ms May confirmed it is her intention to do so.

And, despite genuine fears holding the vote just two and a half weeks before Brexit comes into effect runs the real risk of mayhem, the British prime minister said she will be delaying the vote until this time.

"My team will be back in Brussels again this coming week. As a result, we won't bring a meaningful vote to parliament this week, but we will ensure that that happens by March 12," Ms May said.

Asked if rumours of her or her cabinet considering an extension to article 50, meaning the March 29 Brexit deadline could be pushed back if this is agreed by Brussels, Ms May added:

People talk about extending article 50 as if that will solve the issue. Of course it won't, it defers the point of decision. There comes a point where we need to make that decision.

Confirmation of the delay is likely to cause intense frustration among Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney, European Council president Donald Tusk and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

This is because it had been hoped progress could be made during today and tomorrow's EU-Arab League summit in Egypt with time running out to strike a deal.

While Ms May's delay will be seen in some quarters as an attempt to play chicken with hardline Brexiteers opposing her deal, it runs the genuine risk of causing a disastrous no deal Brexit with the deadline for an agreement now just 33 days away.