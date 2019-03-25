May: There is 'not sufficient support' for third meaningful vote

Prime Minister Theresa May has told the House of Commons that there is “still not sufficient support” to bring her Withdrawal Agreement back for a third meaningful vote.

May and Corbyn have 'frank and comprehensive exchange of views' as Brexit talks continue

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn had a “frank and comprehensive exchange of views” in talks on Brexit, Labour said.

The meeting was also attended by Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and Chief Whip Julian Smith and their opposite numbers Sir Keir Starmer and Nick Brown.

A Labour Party spokesman said: “Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May met for over an hour in Parliament and had a frank and comprehensive exchange of views.

Jeremy Corbyn made clear there was no basis for bringing back the meaningful vote on Theresa May’s deal for a third time

“The Labour leader did not accept the Prime Minister’s suggestion that the Withdrawal Agreement could be separated from the Political Declaration.”

Earlier: Theresa May fails to make Brexit breakthrough with DUP

A phone call between Theresa May and DUP leader Arlene Foster failed to provide the breakthrough the Prime Minister needs as she seeks to win support for her deal.

The 10 DUP MPs have opposed the Withdrawal Agreement in the two previous votes on it.

A DUP spokesman said the party’s “position remains unchanged”.

Mrs May’s official spokesman said that a Cabinet meeting earlier today discussed the outcome of last week’s EU summit and the content of the statement the PM was due to give to the Commons later on Monday. It is understood that the question of Mrs May’s future was not raised.

“The sense I took from the Prime Minister and the Cabinet this morning was of a determination to do whatever it takes to get a deal, so the UK can leave the EU as soon as possible,” the spokesman told a regular Westminster media briefing.

“There is a real sense amongst the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of just wanting to get on with this and deliver for the British people.”

The PM’s spokesman added Mrs May had concerns about the constitutional implications of the amendment tabled by Sir Oliver Letwin which would give Parliament control of the agenda in the Commons.

“The Prime Minister has previously said that tying the Government’s hands in this way by seeking to commandeer the order paper would have far-reaching implications for the way in which the UK is governed and the balance of powers and responsibilities in our democratic institutions,” said Mrs May’s spokesman.

The spokesman was unable to give any date either for a possible third meaningful vote on Mrs May’s plan in the Commons or for the tabling of the secondary legislation required to remove the Brexit date of March 29 from the statute book.

Earlier: MP who tweeted it was 'all over' for Theresa May says Tories must unite

Theresa May’s former policy adviser George Freeman, who on Saturday tweeted that it was “all over” for the prime minister, has played down talk that there were plans for a coup against her.

“I don’t think there was ever a coup. There are many of us in the backbench party very frustrated that the Cabinet is completely split and briefing against each other," he said.

“If they can’t unite behind Theresa May, then they should have the guts to find somebody they can unite behind. Brexit is like the Death Star of politics. I always feared it would be like this. It’s destroying and soaking up all the Prime Minister’s room for manoeuvre and political goodwill. I was simply saying if that’s where we are, if the price we have to pay is to change to get a solution to this, then so be it.

I’ve never known this country so divided, so angry and in such a dangerous state. I think we’re close to civil unrest. This is not politics as normal.

“I think one of the extraordinary things about Brexit is it’s made spectators of all of us. I’m an elected representative of 76,000 people and I don’t know what’s going on.”

Meanwhile, cabinet ministers have begun leaving Number 10 after a meeting with the Prime Minister.

- Press Association