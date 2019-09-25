News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mattel launches ‘gender inclusive’ range of dolls

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 06:57 AM

Toy manufacturer Mattel has launched a new line of dolls that are “gender inclusive” and “free of labels”.

The “Creatable World” kits come with clothing options, accessories and wigs to allow children to style the doll with short or long hair, or in a skirt, trousers or both.

Mattel said it worked alongside a “dedicated team of experts, parents, physicians and most importantly, kids” to create the six different kits in a variety of skin tones.

Through research, we heard that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms

Each kit includes one doll, two hairstyle options and “endless styling possibilities”.

Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel’s doll design, said: “Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels.

“Through research, we heard that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms. This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them.

“We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play.”

- Press Association

