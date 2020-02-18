News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Massive locust swarm in east Africa reaches South Sudan

Massive locust swarm in east Africa reaches South Sudan
The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation has described the situation as "extremely alarming”. Picture: AP
By Press Association
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 05:24 PM

The worst locust outbreak that parts of east Africa have seen in 70 years has reached South Sudan, where roughly half the population already faces hunger after years of civil war, officials announced.

Around 2,000 locusts had been spotted in the country, agriculture minister Onyoti Adigo told reporters.

The locusts have been seen in Eastern Equatoria state near the borders with Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda. All have been affected by the outbreak that has been influenced by the changing climate in the region.

The situation in those three countries “remains extremely alarming”, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation said in its latest Locust Watch update. Locusts have also reached Sudan, Eritrea, Tanzania and more recently Uganda.

The soil in Eastern Equatoria has a sandy nature that allows the locusts to lay eggs easily, said Meshack Malo, country representative with the UNFAO.

“If we are not able to deal with them … it will be a problem,” he said.

South Sudan is even less prepared than other countries in the region for a locust outbreak, and its people are arguably more vulnerable. More than five million are severely food insecure, the UN humanitarian office said in its latest assessment, and 860,000 children are malnourished.

Five years of civil war shattered the economy, and lingering insecurity since a 2018 peace deal continues to endanger humanitarians trying to distribute aid. Another local aid worker was shot and killed last week, the UN said.

The locusts have travelled in swarms the size of major cities. Experts say the only effective control is aerial spraying with pesticides, but UN and local authorities have said more aircraft and pesticides are required. The UN has said $76m is needed immediately.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday during a visit to Ethiopia that Washington would donate another $8m to the effort, which follows an earlier $800,000.

The number of locusts could grow up to 500 times by June, when drier weather begins, experts have said. Until then, the fear is that more rain in coming weeks will bring fresh vegetation to feed a new generation of the voracious insects.

South Sudanese ministers called for a collective regional response to the outbreak that threatens to devastate crops and pasturage.

READ MORE

UN warns of ‘major shock’ as Africa locust outbreak spreads

More on this topic

Former Sudan leader al-Bashir jailed for two years over corruptionFormer Sudan leader al-Bashir jailed for two years over corruption

Sudanese protesters sign transition deal with armySudanese protesters sign transition deal with army

Sudanese rally against deadly crackdown on student protestSudanese rally against deadly crackdown on student protest

'At least 10' killed in latest wave of demonstrations in Sudan'At least 10' killed in latest wave of demonstrations in Sudan

TOPIC: Sudan

More in this Section

Nissan shareholders vent spleen at managementNissan shareholders vent spleen at management

Coronavirus study prompts optimism despite death toll riseCoronavirus study prompts optimism despite death toll rise

Apple warns of coronavirus impact on resultsApple warns of coronavirus impact on results

British woman swept away by Storm Dennis floodwater is found deadBritish woman swept away by Storm Dennis floodwater is found dead


Lifestyle

Katie Wright recaps all the top stories from the UK’s fashion capital.London Fashion Week: Everything you might have missed from the autumn/winter shows

I might have just stumbled on the key to child discipline — a calendar, an aquarium and a big lie.Learner Dad: 'We’re big into Cancel Discipline in our place'

The 31st Cork French Film Festival's opening night film Proxima was the French film nominee for Best Foreign Language Film Oscar.Full spectacle of French film at Cork French Film Festival

Tinfoil hats were the headwear of choice at Keith Barry's enjoyable show, writes Esther N McCarthyREVIEW: Keith Barry at the Everyman in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »