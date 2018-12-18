Massive cargo ship runs aground off British beach

A 16,000-tonne Russian cargo ship has run aground off a beach in Cornwall, England.

The massive vessel, believed to be the Kuzma Minin, grounded off Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth at about 5.40am.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the 590ft (180m) ship had dragged its anchor and has a list of about five degrees.

There is no cargo on the vessel, which has 18 Russian crew on board. Tugs will be attached to the ship to help re-float it when the tide rises.

The Met Office had issued a yellow warning of severe weather for the areas with 65mph winds forecast. (Nigel Kitto/PA)

An HM Coastguard spokeswoman said in a statement: “HM Coastguard is currently co-cordinating assistance to a 180-metre bulk carrier which dragged her anchor and grounded on the western side of the port entrance between Swanpool and Gyllyngvase beaches at around 5.40am.

(Nigel Kitto/PA)

“The vessel has 18 Russian crew on board. There is no cargo on board. She currently has a list of 5 degrees but there is no report of any pollution.

180 metre bulk carrier dragged anchor and grounded on west of port entrance between Swanpool and Gullyngvase beaches this morning. 18 Russian crew on board. No cargo on board, no report of pollution. Tug on way, lifeboat standing by. Coastguard Team have cordoned off ship. — Maritime&Coastguard (@MCA_media) December 18, 2018

“Tugs are on their way to the vessel and a lifeboat is standing by at the scene. The Falmouth Coastguard Rescue Team have cordoned off an area around the ship.

“Tugs will be attached to the vessel and as the tide rises, the plan is to re-float the vessel.”

- Press Association