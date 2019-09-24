Massachusetts temporarily bans sale of vaping products

The governor of Massachusetts is declaring a public health emergency and ordering a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products in the state.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker’s order appears to be the first of its kind in the nation.

The ban must be approved by a health council that is nearly certain to do so.

His announcement comes amid growing concern about the health effects of vaping products, including deaths.

The administration said that as of Tuesday, 61 cases of potential cases of lung disease related to the use of electronic cigarettes and vaping in Massachusetts have been reported to the state.

Three confirmed cases and two probable Massachusetts cases of vaping-associated pulmonary disease have already been reported to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

US investigators said last week they will try to work out what oils are clogging up the lungs of people taken ill after vaping.

It came after various US media outlets reported the case of a 19-year-old boy who became poorly after vaping for two years.

Anthony Mayo, 19, of Erie, Pennsylvania, fell seriously ill last week, struggling to breathe, looking pale and feeling sick.

Doctors found his lungs had become severely congested with solidified oil, which medics told his parents was similar in consistency to cooking grease that hardens after it has been left to cool.

Earlier this month, New York became the first US state to ban the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes.

That was followed by Walmart it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its US stores.

America’s largest retailer said that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through its current inventory.

