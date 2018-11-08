Home»Breaking News»world

Mass Californian shooting suspect was 28-year-old former Marine with mental health issues

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 04:36 PM

Ian David Long

The suspect in a mass shooting at a Southern California bar has been identified as Ian David Long, a 28-year-old former US Marine with mental health problems.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said Long was believed to have killed himself late on Wednesday at the Borderline Bar and Grill in the city of Thousand Oaks.

Mr Dean said his department had several previous contacts with the former Marine including a call to his home in April, when deputies found him acting in an irate and irrational manner.

A victim is carried from the scene (AP)

The sheriff said a mental health crisis team was called at that time and concluded that Long did not need to be taken into custody.

Mr Dean said the other prior encounters were a traffic accident and an incident when he was the victim of a beating at a bar.

Long was found dead in the Borderline Bar and Grill after 12 people were shot to death late on Wednesday.- Press Association


