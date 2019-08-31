News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Manhunt after knife attack in Lyon leaves one dead and six injured

By Press Association
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 06:46 PM

French police are hunting for at least one suspect after a knife attack near Lyon that left one dead and six injured.

An official with the Lyon regional administration told The Associated Press that one suspected assailant was detained and at least one other suspect in the attack on Saturday was on the run.

The official said the motive for the violence in the suburb of Villeurbanne was unknown.

He said national security forces were not involved in the search, just a few dozen local police officers and a helicopter.

Local police unions said it was too soon to know of any reason to suspect terror.

France remains on high alert after Islamic extremist attacks in 2015 and 2016.

- Press Association

