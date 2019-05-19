NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Manchester flights cancelled due to fuel supply problems

Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 08:48 PM

Almost 70 flights to and from Manchester Airport have been cancelled due to fuel supply problems.

An airport spokesman said there were a total of 69 cancellations.

Thirty-seven of the cancelled flights were arrivals and 32 were departures.

Other flights were hit by delays after the problems started on Sunday afternoon.

The spokesman said: “Due to a power issue this afternoon there is currently an issue with the fuel supply at the airport.

“Engineers are currently on site to fix the issue and we are working with airlines to try and minimise the impact.”

The Manchester Evening News reported some passengers had been waiting on grounded aircraft for almost two hours.

READ MORE

Eggs thrown at van during Tommy Robinson campaign event

- Press Association

More on this topic

We were put in our place – Valverde wants more from Barca in cup final

Paul Casey: I feel like I need emotional support after playing that golf course

Rafael Nadal defeats Novak Djokovic to clinch ninth Italian Open title

One person killed and two injured in house explosion

KEYWORDS

Manchester Airport

More in this Section

May to make ‘bold offer’ in final bid to get MPs to back her Brexit deal

Saudi diplomat stands firm amid Iran tensions

Columbine school shooting survivor found dead at home

UK to send MEPs to European Parliament – but for how long?


Lifestyle

Peter Dowdall: What we can do every day to improve the planet

Runner of the Week: Cork City Marathon pacer Paula Wright

Meet the man on a mission to save a little-known river in Cork City

We Sell Comics: ‘It’s not all sitting around reading comics — there’s a lot of work’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »