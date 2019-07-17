Manchester Arena terrorist’s brother being extradited to UK, Libya says

The brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi is being extradited to the UK from Libya over his potential role in the 2017 terror attack.

A spokesman for Rada, the special deterrence force in the Libyan capital Tripoli where Abedi has been held for two years, told the Reuters News Agency that Hashem Abedi was on his way back to the UK.

He said: “I confirm you that Hashem (Abedi) is now in the air on his way to the UK.

“He is extradited in accordance to a court verdict.”

Abedi was arrested in Libya shortly after his brother blew himself up at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds more. Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

He was made the subject of an extradition request by the British authorities in November of that year and Greater Manchester Police want to arrest him on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion.

The Libyan government had previously said they expected him to be returned before the end of last year.

Salman Abedi, 22, from Manchester, whose family settled in the UK from Libya, detonated his device at the end of the pop concert.

Progress on holding the inquests has been held up as they cannot be heard before the conclusion of any criminal investigation and possible trial of any suspects.

Family members of the victims were told at a pre-inquest hearing that the full inquests would not likely begin until April 2020 at the earliest.

