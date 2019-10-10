News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Manchester Arena murder accused due to enter pleas

By Press Association
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 10:25 AM

The younger brother of the Manchester Arena bomber is due to appear at the Old Bailey to enter pleas to multiple charges of murder.

On May 22 2017, Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a suicide vest as music fans left an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring 260 more.

His younger brother Hashem Abedi, who was raised in Manchester, travelled to Libya before the attack.

The sibling, now aged 22, was later arrested in Tripoli and extradited to the UK in July.

He is accused of 22 counts of murder – one for each of the attack’s victims.

Hashem Abedi is also charged with one count of attempted murder for all the other victims and conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

The Manchester Arena bomb victims. (top row left to right) Off-duty police officer Elaine McIver, 43, Saffie Roussos, 8, Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, Eilidh MacLeod, 14, (second row left to right) Nell Jones, 14, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, Megan Hurley, 15, Georgina Callander, 18, (third row left to right), Chloe Rutherford,17, Liam Curry, 19, Courtney Boyle, 19, and Philip Tron, 32, (fourth row left to right) John Atkinson, 26, Martyn Hett, 29, Kelly Brewster, 32, Angelika Klis, 39, (fifth row left to right) Marcin Klis, 42, Michelle Kiss, 45, Alison Howe, 45, and Lisa Lees, 43 (fifth row left to right) Wendy Fawell, 50 and Jane Tweddle, 51. (GMP/PA)
The defendant allegedly made successful and unsuccessful attempts to buy bomb-making chemicals.

It is claimed he helped in buying a Nissan Micra to store device components and he made detonator tubes for use in the explosive.

The defendant, who is in custody, is due to appear before Mr Justice Baker on Thursday to enter his pleas.

A trial, due to go on for several weeks, has been provisionally set to start on November 5.

