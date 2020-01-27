News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Manchester Arena bomber’s brother faces trial accused of 22 murders

Manchester Arena bomber’s brother faces trial accused of 22 murders
By Press Association
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 09:53 AM

The younger brother of the Manchester Arena bomber is due to go on trial this week accused of mass murder.

Hashem Abedi, now 22, was allegedly involved in planning the suicide attack on May 22, 2017.

His brother Salman Abedi, 22, detonated an explosive vest as music fans left an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring 260 more.

Before the attack, the defendant, who was raised in Manchester, left Britain and travelled to Libya.

He was arrested in Tripoli and extradited to the UK in July last year to face 22 charges of murder, one count for each victim.

The 22 victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
The 22 victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Hashem Abedi also faces a single count of attempted murder representing all the other victims, and conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and is due to appear at the Old Bailey for the start of his trial on Monday.

The case, being heard by Mr Justice Baker, is expected to be opened by prosecutor Duncan Penny QC later in the week.

Loved ones of the victims will be able to hear the evidence in Court Two of London’s Central Criminal Court or by special video links.

The case is expected to go on for up to eight weeks, ahead of an inquiry to be held in Manchester.

More on this topic

Eminem criticised for comparing himself to Manchester Arena bomberEminem criticised for comparing himself to Manchester Arena bomber

Manchester Arena terror attack deaths to be subject of public inquiryManchester Arena terror attack deaths to be subject of public inquiry

Manchester Arena bomber’s brother pleads not guilty to murder chargesManchester Arena bomber’s brother pleads not guilty to murder charges

Manchester Arena bomber’s brother in court on 22 murder chargesManchester Arena bomber’s brother in court on 22 murder charges

CourtsHashem AbediManchesterManchester Arena attackSalman AbediTOPIC: Manchester terror attack

More in this Section

Turkish rescuers drill into rubble in search for quake victimsTurkish rescuers drill into rubble in search for quake victims

China extends new year holiday to contain coronavirus as death toll reaches 80China extends new year holiday to contain coronavirus as death toll reaches 80

Second phase of Grenfell Tower inquiry to beginSecond phase of Grenfell Tower inquiry to begin

Cyprus rape case teenager: Gang were like a pack of wolvesCyprus rape case teenager: Gang were like a pack of wolves


Lifestyle

Wesley O’ Regan is the General Manager of Popscene in Voodoo Rooms, Cork city. Popscene opened last November and is Cork’s only themed bar that is dedicated to celebrating the best of the 80s and 90s. https://www.facebook.com/PopsceneCork/You've Been Served: Wesley O'Regan, Popscene

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »