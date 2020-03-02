News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Manager of the century’ and corporate guru Jack Welch dies aged 84

‘Manager of the century’ and corporate guru Jack Welch dies aged 84
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 03:15 PM

Jack Welch, who transformed General Electric into a highly profitable multinational conglomerate and took his legendary business acumen into a retirement career as a corporate leadership guru, has died aged 84.

His death was confirmed Monday by GE.

The cause of death was renal failure, his wife Suzy told The New York Times.

President Donald Trump tweeted: “Jack Welch, former Chairman and CEO of GE, a business legend, has died.

“There was no corporate leader like “neutron” Jack.

“He was my friend and supporter.

“We made wonderful deals together.

“He will never be forgotten.

“My warmest sympathies to his wonderful wife & family!

Mr Welch became one of the nation’s most well-known and highly regarded corporate leaders during his two decades as GE’s chairman and chief executive, from 1981 to 2001.

Jack Welch was voted Manager Of The Century (Elise Amendola/AP)
Jack Welch was voted Manager Of The Century (Elise Amendola/AP)

He personified the so-called “cult of the CEO” during the late-1990s boom, when GE’s soaring stock price made it the most valuable company in the world.

A chemical engineer by training, Mr Welch transformed the company from a maker of appliances and light bulbs into an industrial and financial services powerhouse.

During his tenure, GE’s revenue grew nearly five-fold, and the firm’s market capitalisation increased 30-fold.

Mr Welch’s results-driven management approach and hands-on style were credited with helping GE turn a financial corner, although some of the success came at the expense of thousands of employees who lost their jobs in Welch’s relentless efforts to cut costs and rid GE of unprofitable businesses.

Business success and outspokenness brought him wide fame.

In 1999, Fortune magazine named Mr Welch as its manager of the century.

Along with Mr Welch’s fame came greater scrutiny.

Mr Welch found himself defending his retirement compensation.

Amid a wave of corporate scandals, details of Mr Welch’s GE perks emerged in court papers during his 2002 divorce from his wife of 13 years, Jane Beasley.

He received millions of dollars in benefits, including unlimited personal use of GE’s planes, office space and financial services.

After the perks became public, Mr Welch reimbursed the company for many of them, and paid for use of aircraft and other services.

In his later years, Mr Welch also devoted more time to passions such as baseball — specifically, the Boston Red Sox.

He is survived by his third wife, Suzy Welch, and four children from his first marriage.

Jack WelchTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Police surround shopping centre as ’30 people taken hostage’Police surround shopping centre as ’30 people taken hostage’

US authorities report second death from coronavirusUS authorities report second death from coronavirus

North Korea fires two unidentified projectilesNorth Korea fires two unidentified projectiles

Coronavirus: Asian markets bounce back slowly after heavy lossesCoronavirus: Asian markets bounce back slowly after heavy losses


Lifestyle

Add stylish accents with an eye-catching trailing plant in a hanging pot or planter, writes Hannah Stephenson.Plants: Finding the right one for the right spot

Tired of the same old routine sun holidays, Roisin Burke quenched her thirst for adventure with a trip to Seville’s idyllic countryside.Looking for a holiday with a difference? Try some 'off the grid' adventures

Happy Birthday to Green Man Wines in Terenure who had their fifth anniversary recentlyWine with Leslie Williams: Food-friendly natural wines

Art draws the masses.Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: The art of tourism

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »