NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Manafort lawyers head to court as Russia probe picks up pace

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 08:16 AM

Lawyers for Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort are heading to court at a time of frenetic activity in US special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian collusion investigation.

Prosecutors this week obtained a guilty plea from Mr Trump’s longtime fixer Michael Cohen and appear to be lining up charges against another Trump supporter.

Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to US Congress about work he did on an aborted project to build a Trump Tower in Russia (AP)

READ MORE: Side issues loom over G20 summit as world leaders arrive in Buenos Aires

Mr Manafort’s plea deal fell apart after prosecutors said he lied to investigators.

They are expected to provide some detail about those false statements today.

The hearing in a federal court in Washington comes as Mr Trump faces questions about whether he will pardon Mr Manafort, and if he is attempting to downplay Michael Cohen’s guilty plea.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Michael CohenPaul ManafortRobert MuellerRussian collusion

Related Articles

Mexican government honours Trump son-in-law Kushner

Free press: Pen still mightier than the sword

G20 summit: Nations need to come to the table prepared

No charges for migrants arrested amid tear gas clashes at US-Mexico border

More in this Section

Madrid launches ban on most polluting cars

May vows to deliver ‘robust’ message to Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi killing

US, Canada and Mexico sign new trade pact

Man jailed for £90,000 housing fraud after posing as Grenfell fire victim


Lifestyle

5 myths about measles you need to stop believing

Ask Audrey: How could you possibly love someone from the midlands?

How to nip worry in the bud for anxious children

Scene and Heard: : This week's entertainment news

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »