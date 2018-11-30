Manafort lawyers head to court as Russia probe picks up pace

Lawyers for Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort are heading to court at a time of frenetic activity in US special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian collusion investigation.

Prosecutors this week obtained a guilty plea from Mr Trump’s longtime fixer Michael Cohen and appear to be lining up charges against another Trump supporter. Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to US Congress about work he did on an aborted project to build a Trump Tower in Russia (AP)

Mr Manafort’s plea deal fell apart after prosecutors said he lied to investigators.

They are expected to provide some detail about those false statements today.

The hearing in a federal court in Washington comes as Mr Trump faces questions about whether he will pardon Mr Manafort, and if he is attempting to downplay Michael Cohen’s guilty plea.

- Press Association