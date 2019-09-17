News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man with stage four cancer completes Britain’s ‘hardest walk’

Man with stage four cancer completes Britain’s ‘hardest walk’
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 07:08 PM

A cancer patient who was on life support earlier this year has overcome “life-threatening” conditions to complete a trek known as Britain’s hardest walk.

Martyn Wells, who has stage four cancer, set off on the Cape Wrath Trail from Fort William in the Highlands on August 31 to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Within the first few days of his trek, the team encountered conditions described as life-threatening and were forced to wade through dangerous thigh-high white water crossings before clambering up 150ft cliffs while carrying 17kg packs to escape the flooded glens.

Mr Wells completed the challenge in record time on Monday September 9, having walked more than 180 miles and climbing over 35,000ft.

The 50-year-old was also carrying his own pack full of supplies needed to survive in the Scottish wilderness.

The trek came just months after Mr Wells spent 16 days on life support and two weeks on oxygen in March when he had an adverse reaction to immunotherapy and developed severe pneumonia that developed into sepsis.

The father-of-two, from Worcester, England, said: ‘“I was elated to complete such a difficult challenge, supported by my brilliant team.

“The weather was extreme and took care of any chance that we might complete the entire trail in 10 days, but what we completed in four days in Knoydart was truly exceptional.

“It is a pleasure to bring awareness of the overall shortage in funding of cancer support in the United Kingdom and to fundraise to enable more patients and their families to enjoy the great support that Macmillan Cancer Support provide to people, like me, under these difficult circumstances.”

Friends and documentary makers joined the trail (Martyn Wells expedition/PA)
Friends and documentary makers joined the trail (Martyn Wells expedition/PA)

Mr Wells was diagnosed with melanoma in March 2017 after he noticed a mole had started bleeding.

He had six operations as the cancer spread around his body, including having his stomach removed in March 2018 after doctors found a cricket ball-sized tumour.

The trail is an unmarked route through some of the country’s wildest and most remote countryside to Cape Wrath, the most north-westerly point of the UK mainland.

Andrew Mayhew, a friend who joined the expedition, said: “The conditions we faced crossing through Knoydart – one of the remotest parts of Britain – were amongst the most challenging I have faced in 35 years of hillwalking and backpacking in Scotland.

“It was so wet, even the paths were in spate. I have never gone so long with permanently wet feet.

“As for Martyn, he has proven that having stage four cancer doesn’t prevent you from experiencing excitement, adventure and really wild things – an inspiration to all.”

Last year, Mr Wells raised £46,000 for Macmillan by completing the Severn Way, a 211-mile route following the River Severn from its source in Plynlimon in Powys to Bristol.

Sarah Diston, regional fundraising manager for the charity, said: “What Martyn has achieved is incredible.

“He’s had to overcome so many setbacks because of his cancer diagnosis, including having to learn to walk again.

“Six months after he was in intensive care with pneumonia and chest sepsis, he’s walked 180 miles across the Cape Wrath Trail”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Police had no option but to remove Extinction Rebellion activists, court toldPolice had no option but to remove Extinction Rebellion activists, court told

Second man arrested in connection with gold toilet theftSecond man arrested in connection with gold toilet theft

Watch: Girl, 11, scares off armed robber by throwing bread at himWatch: Girl, 11, scares off armed robber by throwing bread at him

Gold toilet ‘worth £4.7m’ stolen from Blenheim PalaceGold toilet ‘worth £4.7m’ stolen from Blenheim Palace

Cape Wrath TrailMacmillan Cancer SupportMartyn WellsTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Bombing kills 24 at Afghan president’s rallyBombing kills 24 at Afghan president’s rally

Iran closes door on talks with US amid Saudi oil attack tensionsIran closes door on talks with US amid Saudi oil attack tensions

Who are the key players involved in Britain's Supreme Court prorogation case?Who are the key players involved in Britain's Supreme Court prorogation case?

Supreme Court to hear appeals over Boris Johnson’s suspension of ParliamentSupreme Court to hear appeals over Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament


Lifestyle

A new RTÉ series takes viewers behind the scenes at Ireland’s finest eateries – including Restaurant Chestnut, a Michelin award-winner within six months of opening. Vickie Maye meets the chef behind it, Rob KrawczykGoing beyond the menu: RTÉ series goes behind the scenes at some of Ireland's finest restaurants

Whether you’re into a ‘no make-up make-up’ look or jet black lipstick, LFW had it all.These are the biggest beauty looks from a vampy London Fashion Week

It will take you out of your beauty comfort zone, but is remarkably easy to pull off.London Fashion Week: This top make-up artist wants you to ditch your cat-eye for a ‘blue fade’

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »