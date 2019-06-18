News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man who threw milkshake at Farage admits assault and criminal damage

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 11:37 AM

A man who threw a milkshake over Nigel Farage during a city centre walkabout has admitted common assault and criminal damage.

The Brexit Party leader’s suit was left covered with the banana and salted caramel Five Guys sticky drink during an event in Newcastle ahead of last month’s European elections.

Paul Crowther, who was arrested at the scene after being filmed dousing Mr Farage with the £5.25 milkshake, told journalists the act was “a right of protest against people like him”.

He said of Mr Farage: “The bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front.”

The 32-year-old was charged by Northumbria Police with common assault and criminal damage.

Paul Crowther (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Paul Crowther (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The criminal damage charge relates to a microphone which was damaged during the incident on May 20, the force said.

A Gofundme page entitled “Get Paul Crowther his milkshake money back” raised £1,705.

Crowther appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, where he admitted the charges.

The hearing is ongoing.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Mr Farage was heard telling a member of security staff that he “could have spotted that a mile off”.

Later that day, he said: “I won’t even acknowledge the low-grade behaviour that I was subjected to this morning, I won’t dignify it, I will ignore it.

“Perhaps keep buying new clothes and carry on.”

District Judge Bernard Begley said Crowther will not be jailed but must carry out unpaid work. He adjourned sentence while the defendant was interviewed by the Probation Service.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Tory members would accept break-up of UK rather than stay in EU – poll

Liam Gallagher: Send me the keys to 10 Downing Street

Tory leadership rivals face second round of votes as Johnson heads for TV debate

What are the next steps in the Tory leadership race?

Brexit PartyMilkshakeNigel FaragePaul CrowtherTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Trump now a poster boy for the far-right, says London Mayor

Eight dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast

Four suspected murders in four days in London

Iran set to break uranium stockpile set by nuclear deal


Lifestyle

Characters and craic await at Sligo coastline

Living in a glasshouse: Meet stained-glass artist Alison Byrne

Your guide to buying art

7 reasons why Rome is the family-friendly city break of your dreams

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »