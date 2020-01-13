News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man who stabbed police officer 11 times in UK was ‘fixated’ on his victim

Man who stabbed police officer 11 times in UK was ‘fixated’ on his victim
By Press Association
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 05:09 PM

A man accused of stabbing an off-duty police officer 11 times after becoming “fixated” with him has admitted attempted murder.

John McCartney, 40, launched the frenzied attack when the victim answered his door in Rayleigh, Essex, on April 24 last year while his wife and children were at home.

McCartney, who is currently being held in a secure psychiatric facility, admitted attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon at Basildon Crown Court via video-link on Monday.

McCartney spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and give his nationality as British, and to enter his guilty pleas.

Judge Samantha Leigh adjourned sentencing until March 6 when she will hear evidence from McCartney’s psychiatrists about his mental state.

Essex Police said McCartney and the officer had been at school together and the defendant had become obsessed with the victim despite the pair only ever saying “Hello” in passing.

In the weeks before the attack, McCartney conducted a campaign of harassment against the victim on social media.

'Sustained and frenzied knife attack'

On the night of the incident, the officer heard a knock at the door at around 9pm.

McCartney launched a “sustained and frenzied knife attack” on the victim on his doorstep, the force said.

Essex Police said in a statement: “Despite suffering 11 stab and slash wounds, a number of which were extremely serious, our officer, using tactics learnt during his police training, battled valiantly to keep McCartney away from his family, and to restrain him to prevent him causing harm to his family and neighbours.”

The officer suffered six stab wounds to the centre of his chest, lacerations to his chest, arm and abdomen – exposing his bowel – a half-inch wound to his upper arm, and wounds to his feet.

Despite the severity of his injuries, the victim managed to tackle McCartney to the ground, jump on his back and lie on him until help arrived.

The officer’s wife and neighbours helped him to restrain McCartney.

Essex Police said the sergeant is now recovering at home and has yet to return to duties.

The victim said in a statement: “The events of Wednesday April 24 have had a huge impact on not just my life but those of my family, close friends, neighbours and policing colleagues.

They, like me, continue to live with the emotional scars of that day but I am thankful to all of them – my wife, family, friends, neighbours, colleagues and paramedics who undoubtedly not only saved my life that day but continue to support me since.

“Words are not enough to express how much everything they have done and all of their love and support has meant to me.”

Chief Constable BJ Harrington paid tribute to the bravery of the wounded officer, saying: “I’m in no doubt that his heroism in tackling an armed man whilst critically injured protected the community, protected his family, and Essex is safer as a result.”

He also praised the officer’s family, adding: “I say thank you to the emergency services, to his neighbours, to the community and the doctors, medics and paramedics who undoubtedly saved his life.”

The officer is still recovering, but the chief constable said he hoped “a man of his bravery” would be able to continue to serve with Essex Police.

The officer received an award for “outstanding act” from the force in October last year.

READ MORE

Woman who suffered 'minor in the extreme' injuries after pub fall loses €60k claim

More on this topic

High Court hears HSE and Tusla may be sued over care of intellectually disabled siblingsHigh Court hears HSE and Tusla may be sued over care of intellectually disabled siblings

Dentist who admitted unlawful export of cancer drugs is struck off dental registerDentist who admitted unlawful export of cancer drugs is struck off dental register

€100m redevelopment plan for Stillorgan Leisureplex 'delayed by refusal to vacate'€100m redevelopment plan for Stillorgan Leisureplex 'delayed by refusal to vacate'

Limerick FC launches legal action against FAI for alleged exclusion from LeagueLimerick FC launches legal action against FAI for alleged exclusion from League

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Iranians defy police to join protests over downed planeIranians defy police to join protests over downed plane

Iran summons UK ambassador over his ‘illegal’ presence at protestsIran summons UK ambassador over his ‘illegal’ presence at protests

Vegetables dropped from the sky in Australia for fire-affected wallabiesVegetables dropped from the sky in Australia for fire-affected wallabies

Villagers flee as Philippines volcano eruptsVillagers flee as Philippines volcano erupts


Lifestyle

Top-class singers hit all the right notes at the nuptials of Cork bride and groom Edel O’Leary and Gordon O’Driscoll.Wedding of the Week: Music to the ears of Edel and Gordon

Helen O’Callaghan finds mental fitness linked to physical fitnessHow physical fitness can boost teens' mental health

Some plants are emerging from the soil but it's still too early to get carried away.Gardeners are looking on the bright side this week

My idea of misery is a nine to five office job.This Much I Know: Actress Aisling Kearns

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »