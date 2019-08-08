News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man who put toddler in tumble dryer has sentencing delayed

By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 11:22 AM

The sentencing of a man convicted of assaulting a toddler in Scotland by putting her in a tumble dryer has been delayed for a background report.

Thomas Dunn, 25, was looking after the 13-month-old girl at his flat in Arbroath, Angus, on January 8 to give her mother a break.

He was convicted of culpable and reckless conduct by putting the child in the dryer and causing the machine to activate.

Following a five-day trial at Dundee Sheriff Court, Dunn was also found guilty of endangering the child’s life by repeatedly striking her on the head and body and striking her against an unknown object or objects.

Dunn, from Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, had denied hitting the youngster who suffered a fractured skull.

Sheriff Alastair Brown described the attack as “monstrous” and said he did not feel his sentencing powers were adequate and referred the case to the High Court.

Dunn appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday to be sentenced but this was adjourned after his lawyer said they were still awaiting a psychiatric report.

He is now due to be sentenced on September 13 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

- Press Association

