Man who egged Jeremy Corbyn admits assault charge

A Brexit supporter who egged Jeremy Corbyn while yelling “respect the vote” has admitted an assault charge.

John Murphy, 31, smacked the Labour leader with an egg after the MP visited a mosque in his Islington North constituency on March 3.

Murphy, of Whetstone in Barnet, north-west London, pleaded guilty to an assault by beating charge when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Kevin Christie said: “As he was struck he heard a male voice shooting, ‘Respect the vote.’”

Mr Corbyn was not injured during the incident at the Muslim Welfare House in Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park, which came after he had visited Finsbury Park Mosque.

- Press Association