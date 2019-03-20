Man who duped Facebook and Google pleads guilty in €88m internet fraud case

A Lithuanian man who duped Google and Facebook into transferring more than $100 million (€88 million) into accounts he controlled has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
Evaldas Rimasauskas entered the plea in federal court in Manhattan.
Judge George Daniels set a July 24 sentencing date.
The charge could carry as many as 30 years in prison and a fine of as much as $1 million dollars or twice the crime’s proceeds.
Rimasauskas was extradited to New York from Lithuania in 2017.
He has been detained since.
According to court documents, Google sent more than $23 million (€20.3 million) and Facebook nearly $100 million (€88m) to bank accounts he controlled.
Google, of Mountain View, California, has said it has recouped its money.
Facebook, of Menlo Park, California, has said it recovered most of its money.
