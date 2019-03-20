NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Man who duped Facebook and Google pleads guilty in €88m internet fraud case

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 05:39 PM

A Lithuanian man who duped Google and Facebook into transferring more than $100 million (€88 million) into accounts he controlled has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Evaldas Rimasauskas entered the plea in federal court in Manhattan.

Judge George Daniels set a July 24 sentencing date.

The charge could carry as many as 30 years in prison and a fine of as much as $1 million dollars or twice the crime’s proceeds.

Google said it has recouped its money, while Facebook said it recovered most of its money (PA)

Rimasauskas was extradited to New York from Lithuania in 2017.

He has been detained since.

According to court documents, Google sent more than $23 million (€20.3 million) and Facebook nearly $100 million (€88m) to bank accounts he controlled.

READ MORE

'A light in the life of everyone who knew her': HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan dies

Google, of Mountain View, California, has said it has recouped its money.

Facebook, of Menlo Park, California, has said it recovered most of its money.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Facebook launches new AI detection tool to help revenge porn victims

Mark Zuckerberg outlines Facebook shift towards private services

Facebook announces plan to expand Clonee data centre

Taoiseach defends Enda Kenny over Facebook lobbying claims

KEYWORDS

FacebookFraudGoogleInternet fraudLithuaniaUS

More in this Section

New Kazakh president sworn in after long-time leader resigns

Beware of queen bees under your feet, say scientists

Brexit: What they said then and now

Katie Price due in court to face charges of shouting abuse at school


Lifestyle

As seen on screen: Seville is the perfect backdrop for a cinematic weekend break

As Tom Ford gets a big new fashion role, what’s his legacy in the industry?

What is Bauhaus and why does it matter today?

Can a craft exhibition have Brexit influences?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »