Man who crashed lorry in Justin Trudeau’s grounds had several weapons, police say

Friday, July 03, 2020 - 04:22 PM

Canadian police said an armed man who this week crashed his lorry through a gate on the grounds where prime minister Justin Trudeau lives had several weapons.

Police earlier identified the suspect as a member of Canada’s armed forces.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme declined to name the suspect or talk about his motivation.

The man has a bail hearing on Friday.

Police, who said he is facing multiple charges, believe he was acting alone.

Police said the man crashed his lorry through the gate at 6:30am on Thursday.

The lorry was disabled and the suspect was spotted with a rifle before being contained in a greenhouse on the sprawling property.

Police began talking to him and he was arrested two hours later.

Canada’s defence ministry declined to comment while the investigation was in progress.

Mr Trudeau lives on the grounds of the property where Canada’s governor general resides.

The post of governor general, currently held by Julie Payette, is a mostly ceremonial position.

Ms Payette also was not at the home at the time.

Mr Trudeau, his wife and three children live in a cottage on the property because the prime minister’s traditional residence is in disrepair.


Julie PayetteJustin TrudeauTOPIC: Heathrow

