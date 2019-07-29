News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man trapped in rocks with water up to his neck saved after four-hour ordeal

Man trapped in rocks with water up to his neck saved after four-hour ordeal
File photo.
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 10:06 AM

A man who was trapped in rocks with water up to his neck in England was freed after spending nearly four hours in the sea.

Firefighters cut through rocks as they battled to save the man after he trapped his leg near the East Promenade in Sheringham, Norfolk, in the east of England.

Emergency services were called at 5.30pm yesterday and a co-ordinated rescue effort led by Cromer and Sheringham coastguard managed to save the man after the water rose up to his neck at high tide.

He was given a life jacket and breathing apparatus as his rescuers held his head above water while cutting through the rocks trapping him on the beach.

Norfolk Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance Service were at the scene alongside Sheringham RNLI.

The Coastguard tweeted: “The news we’ve been waiting for: Man trapped in rocks at #Sheringham has been rescued. #AllSafe Well done to everyone involved.”

Sam Stockdale, senior maritime operations officer from HM Coastguard, said: “It’s such good news that this man has been freed. We often talk about how training matters between the various frontline responders and today has shown just why it does.

"Everyone worked together on scene to look after the man and also to free him as soon as was practically possible.”

Witness Lissy Jackson told PA: “I saw a number of rescue workers at the scene, all crowded round the rocks attempting to free the man. He had an injured/trapped leg so they did not have much success. I later then saw two large trucks pull in, with equipment to aid in breaking to rocks to break the man free.”

READ MORE

Boris Johnson ramps up planning for no-deal Brexit

Harry Weaver, a Sheringham resident who lives close to the promenade, told PA he had seen a specialist Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) ambulance heading towards the scene shortly after 8pm.

He said: “The incident itself is blocked from view, I just saw the coastguard fly down at first followed by fire, ambulance and later more specialist fire appliances.”

The man was taken to hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service, and no details have been given of his age, or where he is from.

Retired Coastguard station manager Stuart Facey told the North Norfolk News he was walking his dog when the Coastguard arrived.

“I saw someone obviously stuck in the rocks, it was high tide and water was coming over him so it was a very scary situation,” he said.

“I’ve seen people climb into the cavities in the rocks and the problem is that even if you are able to move a rock to free someone who is stuck, another can fall into its place, it can be a life or death situation.”

Earlier Zach Pedley, from HM Coastguard, said: “This is a very frightening experience for this man.

“Thankfully someone knew to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard which meant we could send the right response immediately. Everyone is working together at the scene to keep him calm and safe.”

READ MORE

Witnesses describe shooter 'in fatigues with a machine gun' who shot dead at least three in California festival

- Press Association

More on this topic

Do you know this dog? Irish rail ask for help finding owners of pup who hopped on train to DublinDo you know this dog? Irish rail ask for help finding owners of pup who hopped on train to Dublin

'I GOT A TEXT!': Gardaí issue 'Love Island' message after catching man on his phone while driving'I GOT A TEXT!': Gardaí issue 'Love Island' message after catching man on his phone while driving

Star Trek's William Shatner to take to the stage for a Dublin Q&AStar Trek's William Shatner to take to the stage for a Dublin Q&A

Someone swapped the music of movie dance scenes: Watch Hugh Grant dancing to Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy'Someone swapped the music of movie dance scenes: Watch Hugh Grant dancing to Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy'

RNLICoastguard

More in this Section

Johnson sets out structures to deliver Brexit by end of OctoberJohnson sets out structures to deliver Brexit by end of October

Top US intelligence official to leave role after Trump clashesTop US intelligence official to leave role after Trump clashes

Man trapped in rocks with water up to his neck saved after four-hour ordeal in UKMan trapped in rocks with water up to his neck saved after four-hour ordeal in UK

Vatican bones ‘too old to be missing 15-year-old girl’Vatican bones ‘too old to be missing 15-year-old girl’


Lifestyle

Psychotherapist Lucy Beresford says there’s a lot we can take away from the hit reality show.7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

A serious veggie dinner option.How to make Ainsley Harriott’s baked cauliflower with black beans and coconut

Certain people are trying to make hipster jeans happen again.Will 2019 be the year low-rise jeans make a comeback?

For the first time in 30 years I was back at Fota Wildlife Park. How can so much time have elapsed between visits? I didn’t have a traumatic experience the first time. As it was a school tour, probably the biggest trauma was the standard one of the 80s: having precisely one pound’s sweet/spending money and wondering how to make it last. Pro-tip: Milky Moos for 40p and they had stickers.Opening Lines: 'The station isn't a destination, it's a plot twist'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »